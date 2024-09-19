Best Curly Hair Specialist

Curly hair is a science that Talya Cooper has mastered. Cooper, who goes by Talya Jade on socials, is a wizard when it comes to curly hair. She understands on an intimate level the complexities involving curly hair such as curl type, porosity, density and texture. It was her own personal struggle to find someone who could cut her curly hair that pushed her to pursue a specialization in coils. Her passion is evident in her work. Juicy, voluminous curls are a guarantee when you sit in her chair. Education is a bonus. Along with a curly cut, Cooper guides clients through care, maintenance, styling and diffusing methods, ensuring they have all the insight they need to keep their curls looking their best.