Best Dog Groomer

We know you love weird little shops with weird little trinkets. At Dolly Python and its sister shop, Dolly on Bishop, you can find the coolest, weirdest stuff. There's a reason that they were recognized by Vogue (even though we must interject that we covered the shops first). It's the perfect place to find gifts for the eclectic person in your life (who is probably yourself). For example, we found a bucket full of plaster dental molds for just $5 a pop. Score! If assortments of dental molds aren't your thing, that's OK. The main store on Haskell Avenue is known for its incredible cowboy boot collection, so if you're looking for some sweet new boots, vintage clothes and weird things, this is the place to go.