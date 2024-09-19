Best Dream Weaver

Billed as "an eclectic metaphysical shop," Dallas' Oldest Witch Store is known as the place to stock up on incense, tarot cards, herbs and books on palm reading. The purple Craftsman home in Lower Greenville is also the ideal shop to make wishes and dreams come true with a pre-blessed candle (or two). Just tell the helpful staff your intention (making up with a pal, a new career opportunity or just a good swipe on Tinder), and they'll recommend the perfect option plus instructions to set your intention and follow it through. You might be surprised at the results. Blessed be!