Best Fashion to Inspire Global Travel

Whether you're flying to the Maldives or a staycation in Paris (Texas, that is) the Annia Louisa collection oozes luxury appeal with well-traveled vibes. Curated by Dallas socialite Annia Jenkins, this award-nominated ready-to-wear collection is inspired by her worldly travels, with an upscale flair. Animal prints, vibrant hues and golden embellishments adorn the silhouettes of kaftans, kimonos, swimwear and dresses, which can all be dressed up or down to the occasion. If it's the yacht life by day and the beach club by night, this Dallas brand is always willing and ready to take you away.