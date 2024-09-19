Best Fashion to Inspire Global Travel

Dreaming of an original '59 Les Paul? All you need is a blank check and directions to Jimmy Wallace Guitars. The local musician and longtime guitar dealer opened a storefront in downtown Garland almost five years ago, and we're sure grateful to have a peek at his collection of vintage and rare instruments. The shop easily doubles as a museum and has become a must-visit for everyone from aspiring guitarists to celebrities. (Post Malone recently dropped off his 1937 Martin acoustic guitar for repair.) Wallace is well known from his years performing with legends like The Cars and Willie Nelson and for helming the Dallas International Guitar Festival. But his shop doesn't cater only to the rich and famous. It's also deeply rooted in the community. Jimmy Wallace Guitars sponsors concerts that have re-energized downtown Garland, and its staff are always willing to help a beginner pick out the right gear. After all, the next virtuoso could be you.