Best Glam Gift Shop

In Dallas, cold plunges are everywhere. Offline and online, all the Dallasites are indulging. However, the plunge hits differently after you've explored 46 soaking pools, all ranging in varying temperatures, global inspirations and mineral balances. This is the magic of WorldSprings, which is now the hot, new wellness club where we all want to be. After enjoying a soak or two, dunk into a cold plunge to give yourself full-body recovery and wellness. Afterward, get cozy and warm up around one of the destination's fire pits, relaxing in an Adirondack-style chair. Trust us, you've never done a plunge like this.