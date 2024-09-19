Best Glam Gift Shop

Shopping for great gifts locally can be challenging, but the custom furniture shop Scout Design Studio has slowly but surely filled the void. In addition to selling vintage and bespoke furniture in all the colors, it has all the coffee table books, trays, frames and desk accessories anyone would be thrilled to unwrap. Give your irreverent aunt an embroidered pillow cover that says, "Fuck It," or charm your bestie with a stool shaped like a giant ice cream cone or stack of doughnuts. The odds are good (and the goods are odd) enough to ensure something for everyone on your list.