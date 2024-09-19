Best Gothic Antique Store

Benny Jack is not your grandma's antique store, although she might find something she likes. The eponymous owner carries classic oil paintings, art deco furniture and French statuary, but he's likely to display it alongside exotic taxidermy, tribal artifacts and religious relics. If someone were going to reboot The Addams Family for 2024, the set designer would find all they needed right here at Benny's. As for the less Gothically inclined? A mid-century chair or Florentine mirror is always just waiting for a good home.