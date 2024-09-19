Best Hairstylist

Miriam Ortega is an Oak Cliff veteran with 23 years of experience in the multiple specialties of color-correction, blonding blends and custom-curated cuts (especially those blunt bobs that are all the rage right now). For 16 years she owned and operated Studio 410 on Davis Street in the heart of the Bishop Arts District, and in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, she relocated within the neighborhood to the corner of Madison Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard and opened Art On Hair Collective. The intimate three-chair salon experience includes complimentary custom cocktails, a luxurious service-forward approach to pampering and only the highest-end hair products. The proof is in her Instagram feed, which displays an astounding collection of before-and-after hair transformations. Ortega is truly an artist who has mastered the medium of hair. Let yourself be her canvas.