Best Handmade Artistic Accessories

Everything's bigger in Dallas, especially when it comes to fashion. The bigger, the bolder, the bossier the look, the more we love it. That's why when it comes to artist-turned-designer Alexis Daniels and her label AND-Made, her larger-than-life earrings and accessories automatically fit in a Big D way. This vibrant fashionista is growing in popularity as celebrities such as Tabitha Brown, SWV, Jekalyn Carr and even Dallas "it" girl Tashara Parker don her wearable art for the ultimate statement. These delicately handcrafted, oversized earrings will undoubtedly turn heads when you sport them.