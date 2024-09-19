Best Hidden Gem Bookstore

To check out the sprawling collection at InkQ Rare Books, you have to either make an appointment or stop by and get lucky that staff is there. Inside, check out a selection from the personal library of late author William Goldman, as well as newspapers dating back to the 1780s. The shelves are stocks with rare first editions, signed copies and oddball gems, particularly in the pulp section near the back. You're not going to find the latest Colleen Hoover here, and prices tend to be on the high end, but InkQ is absolutely worth a stop for Dallas bookworms.