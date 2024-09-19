Best Insta-Worthy Jewelry Spot

This West Village spot is one of the best local stops for permanent jewelry — yes, the kind you never take off. The entire process is Insta-worthy as you select from a varied assortment of bracelets then wait patiently for your sparkling beauty to be fused onto your wrist ... forever. Add a charm (or two) for a little razzle dazzle, and you're all zapped up and ready to go. This jewelry bar is such an experience that you will naturally whip out your phone for the 'gram. Trust us, every single spark is totally worth the snap.