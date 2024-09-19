Best Late-Night Manicure

Most North Texans don't have the luxury of running to a salon after work when we have to hustle to pick up kids from daycare, get groceries and cook dinner. Nor do we want to face the weekend rush, when everyone is trying to get all done up last minute before date night. This is why there's no greater joy than making a nighttime trip to the nail salon to take care of semi-important self-care in the form of a mani-pedi, wax, facial or a massage. Fab Nail in Oak Lawn is in the heart of the gayborhood, so you know it's just as fab as its name promises. Walk-ins are welcome, and if you go at night especially, you won't need an appointment. We highly recommend the citrus-y, tropical pedicure, which goes great with the salon's cocktails.