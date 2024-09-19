 Best Late-Night Manicure 2024 | Fab Nail | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Late-Night Manicure

Fab Nail

Most North Texans don't have the luxury of running to a salon after work when we have to hustle to pick up kids from daycare, get groceries and cook dinner. Nor do we want to face the weekend rush, when everyone is trying to get all done up last minute before date night. This is why there's no greater joy than making a nighttime trip to the nail salon to take care of semi-important self-care in the form of a mani-pedi, wax, facial or a massage. Fab Nail in Oak Lawn is in the heart of the gayborhood, so you know it's just as fab as its name promises. Walk-ins are welcome, and if you go at night especially, you won't need an appointment. We highly recommend the citrus-y, tropical pedicure, which goes great with the salon's cocktails.

Best Spray-on Tan

Flawless Tans

While scientists and bloggers debate the benefits of basking in the sun with and without sunscreen, many of us would rather consume vitamin D in capsule form than risk more wrinkles and sun damage of all kinds. If you share that sentiment, fake tans are a safe bet, and some could say that they even give off a presidential glow. Flawless Tans uses an organic airbrushing technique and takes real pride in color matching so you don't end up Oompa-Loompa-ing the next day. The company, founded by Shelby Mesh, also offers mobile tans to a select few Dallas ZIP codes and cheaper sessions when conducted by students.

Best Thrifted Furniture

White Rock Center for Hope

Caroline Pritchard

Since 1988, the White Rock Center for Hope's hundreds of volunteers have provided food, financial assistance and clothing to families in need, so you can feel guilt-free here about your shopping addiction, knowing your money is going to a proven good cause. The East Dallas nonprofit's resale shop accounts for half of the operation's revenue, and, most important, always seems to have the furniture you're looking for to make your place look sophisticated enough even on a low-wage budget. All right, so you won't find an Eames lounge chair or an Yves Klein Table (please, tag us immediately if you do,) but you can easily score a fine dining room table or a roll-top desk in good condition and help clothe and feed a family in the process, which, they say, is far more rewarding.

Best Sex Shop

New Fine Arts

Carly May Gravley

When it's midnight and you desperately need an, uh, implement, Amazon can't help you. It's important to shop local anyway, so head to your nearest New Fine Arts. Trust us, they have everything you need. It's got accommodating hours and an extremely wide ....selection. You can't go wrong to pop in and stock up on onanistic — or shared, you lucky dog — essentials at New Fine Arts.

  • 1720 W. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, 75235 Map

Best Queer Thrift Store

Out of the Closet

At the best place to thrift in the gayborhood, fresh donations keep Out of the Closet stocked with great finds. Clothes, furniture and plenty of knick-knacks to keep your apartment decorated, all while supporting your community. Also providing free testing and an AHF pharmacy in the back, it's really a one-stop community shop.

  • 3920 Cedar Springs Rd., Dallas, 75219 Map

Best Place To Get Your Vintage Photos Developed

Photographique

Dallas Observer

Polaroids and 35mm cameras are back. However, the days of one-hour photo development are long gone. Sure, you can take your disposable camera and 35mm film to be developed, but it could take up to a month to get your photos back. But as an artist (yes, you), you can also support other local artists at Photographique lab. Developing from negatives is a fading art form, but the team at Photographique is keeping it alive (and offering darkroom rentals and tutorials). Photographique also specializes in creating larger forms of photography on canvas as well as putting together photo boxes. Most orders are completed within two to three days. (They also have a retail location where you can shop or drop off film at 409 W. Eighth St. in Bishop Arts District.)

  • 3111 Canton St., Dallas, 75226 Map

Best Men's Vintage (Americana Division)

Nylo Wool

Patrick Williams

When a shop is lauded by Vogue and GQ Magazine's "Best Of," you know they're doing something right. And for gentlemen (and ladies) looking for that classic Americana/Western hybrid style, Nylo Wool is a best-in-class boutique we're very lucky to have in our hometown. Billed as "the clothes Dallas grew up in," Nylo's selection hearkens back to the days of high-quality, American-made clothing. Whether you're looking for old rock tees, tailored blazers or well-worn Levi's, each carefully selected item has a timeless appeal that transcends trends.

Best Men's Vintage (Hypebeast Division)

Martini Man Consignment

Kendall Morgan

If you're a dude who loves to wear his labels on his sleeve, Martini Man Consignment has got you. Not for the shrinking violets in the room, this new boutique from the duo that brought you Vintage Martini Consignment offers everything from streetwear by Supreme to just-off-the-runway looks by Balenciaga and Gucci. Not scared of print and pattern? Simply stroll past the giant Bob's Big Boy statue on Knox Henderson to discover a wonderland of labels that will assure you'll stand out at every high-end Dallas soiree.

Best Women's Resale/Vintage

Martini Consignment

In today's world of fast fashion, it says a lot for an independent boutique to have the longevity of Vintage Martini Consignment. An Observer favorite year after year, the shop again earns a spot on this list for its refusal to keep things static. Owners Ken Weber and Greg Kelly aren't resting on their laurels anytime soon. The duo plans a big expansion a couple of doors down from their current spot with the same mix of contemporary designer and iconic vintage its fans have loved since 1999. But now, you can shop in a bright, open space filled to the brim with art, clothes and accessories.

Best Lingerie Shop

Trousseau of Dallas

Patrick Williams

Victoria can keep her secrets; the best sexy underclothes shop in Dallas is Trousseau. The intimate Cedar Springs boutique is as sexy as you wanna be yet never tasteless. Whether you need a non-grandma bra to support the girls or you're looking for a complete Dita von Teese-style set of suspenders and pasties (designed by Dita herself), Trousseau will make your (and your partner's) lingerie dreams come true.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation