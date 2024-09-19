Best Massage

No matter how much we hate seeing strangers' sloppy feet bloating out of their flip-flops while we're trying to enjoy our lunch, we gotta recognize that feet are important. And we should show them some love from time to time for getting us where we most need to go (because your car will not get you to your fridge and pantry). Foot Therapy in Dallas specializes in reflexology that'll decompress, de-stress and de-mess your spirit from the bottom up. It also offers full-body or neck-shoulders-back combos, all in a tranquil space meant for optimum relaxation that'll Office Space your work problems into complete oblivion. It's also open late. Super late. Prices are fairly reasonable for an hour of the pampering your feet deserve, no matter how gnarly.