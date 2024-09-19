 Best Medical Marijuana Company 2024 | Texas Original | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Medical Marijuana Company

Texas Original

This might be news to you, but the Lone Star State does in fact have a medical marijuana program. Sure, the program is heavily restricted, limited to low-THC edibles, but, hey, we've got one. Texas Original is one of three marijuana businesses in the state licensed to participate in its medical marijuana program, the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP). You have to have a qualifying condition to participate in TCUP. If you do, you'll want to take a gander at Texas Original's offerings. They've got THC beverages, tinctures, gummies and chocolates to choose from with varying levels of THC. With several pickup spots in North Texas, if you've got a prescription, you might want to just go ahead and bring it to Texas Original. They'll fix you right up.

Best Curly Hair Specialist

Talya Cooper, PureSana Salon

Curly hair is a science that Talya Cooper has mastered. Cooper, who goes by Talya Jade on socials, is a wizard when it comes to curly hair. She understands on an intimate level the complexities involving curly hair such as curl type, porosity, density and texture. It was her own personal struggle to find someone who could cut her curly hair that pushed her to pursue a specialization in coils. Her passion is evident in her work. Juicy, voluminous curls are a guarantee when you sit in her chair. Education is a bonus. Along with a curly cut, Cooper guides clients through care, maintenance, styling and diffusing methods, ensuring they have all the insight they need to keep their curls looking their best.

Best Nail Technician

Priscilla Ayala, Polished by Priscilla

Nails are a luxury that Priscilla Ayala, owner of Polished by Priscilla, doesn't take lightly. A Polished by Priscilla nail set is the epitome of quality. Over the last four years, Ayala has crafted her diligent technique for the perfect set of nails. The home-based nail technician is meticulous with application, shape and filling. Ayala applies acrylic to create a smooth seamless layer that is a client's preferred thickness, length and shape. Her inviting demeanor welcomes clients to voice their preferences and concerns, but that's not usually warranted. Ayala is keen on detail and will ensure a set is up to her top-notch standards.

Best Auto Detailer

A Buff and Beyond Detailing

There's attention to detail and then there's A Buff and Beyond attention to detail. A Buff and Beyond Detailing is unparalleled, and the best part is they come to you. The mobile detailers don't just clean a car, they deep clean it. Say goodbye to pet hair, crumbs or the tornado of a mess that usually accompanies kids. Every nook, cranny, cup holder, seat crevice and handle is pristine by the time the detailers are done with it. For them, the transformation is a work of art. Their attention to detail stems from an appreciation for vehicles. The guys at A Buff and Beyond Detailing are equally as invested in maintaining the integrity of your vehicle as you are.

Best Masseuse

Gaby Torres, Massages by Gaby

Located in the Oak Cliff Tower, Massages by Gaby is an oasis for relaxation. Owner Gaby Torres has created a sanctuary to pause and recharge, but what sets Torres and her team of massage therapists apart is their focus on enhancing mobility. Torres ensures you are rejuvenated and renewed. Trigger points are identified and released through specialized techniques. Tension melts out of the body as the team's magic hands work to increase mobility and circulation. Torres dedication to top-quality and care has paid off in word-of-mouth referrals. Over the last year, Torres has garnered a loyal clientele who keep her growing team booked solid. Weekend couples massages, which we highly recommend, are booked instantaneously. Pro tip: turn on Instagram notifications for the Massages by Gaby Instagram account for availability updates.

Best Brow Stylist

Natalie Salas, Brow Haus

Raise your hand if you've been a victim of eyebrow blindness. If you aren't raising your hand you're either lying or a client of Natalie Salas, known online as Caffeinated Brows. Since 2021, she has refined her craft to create symmetrical, perfectly arched brows. Salas has a gift for transforming challenged brows into gorgeous, crisp, clean brows. We can personally confirm Salas can take over-plucked Y2K brows and turn them into a work of art with brow mapping, a little wax, tint and a lamination. Now, the brow artist can do it from the comfort of her newly opened brow studio, Brow Haus. The brows of your dreams are only one Brow Haus appointment away.

Best Injector

Rebekah Starkey, Skin Pharm Southlake

Countless studies have shown Dallas to be one of the leading markets for age-vaporizing injections, but aging with grace can quickly turn into a real-life episode of botched in the hands of the wrong injector. The right injector has to have a patient bedside manner, be well educated in their field, be licensed and, most important, listen to their patients' goals and desires. Skin Pharm Southlake's Rebekah Starkey is that person. The nurse practitioner specializes in natural-looking aesthetics. Backed by Skin Pharm's technology, the skillful injector uses her knowledge of facial anatomy to shave years off of your face without pushing unnecessary or excessive treatments. If you're not ready for injections, Starkey is well-trained in her field and can tap into Skin Pharm's menu of cutting-edge treatments including gold infusion facials, microneedling and platelet-rich plasma to give you plump, youthful skin.

Best Dog Groomer

Urban Dogg

Many people who consider their dogs to be their babies have a high bar for pet services. The Urban Dogg clears our bar with flying colors, and we're not just referring to the vibrant interior. The staff at Urban Dogg provide more than just high-quality cuts in a timely manner. The staff is attentive to the needs of their dog clients and make sure their experience before and after grooming is as high-caliber as the service itself. Your dog will return to you fresh as a daisy as well as fast friends with their groomer. That tells you all you need to know.

Best Camera Store

Competitive Cameras

Diamond Rodrigue

Both buying and maintaining camera equipment can be costly and time-consuming, especially if your technical know-how isn't at quite the same level as your creative skills. Competitive Cameras is a one-stop shop for solutions to all your camera woes. If you're looking to buy new gear, the knowledgeable staff can help you make sure you're walking away with exactly what you need. If you can't afford a piece of equipment you need, they have a variety of rentals to choose from. On top of that, they clean and repair the stuff you already have. All of these services have prices that feel fair and reasonable, which is always welcome to photographers.

Best Luxury Gift Wrapper

Dallas Gift Wrap Creations

Dallas Gift Wrap Creations/Natalie Perez

Good things come in small packages. Even better things come in luxurious, experiential packages wrapped in the finest paper and bows. This seems to be the philosophy at Dallas Gift Wrap Creations, concierge gift wrapper to the stars. We mean this quite literally, as a photo of one of their creations, a birthday present to Taylor Swift from Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, was splashed across national headlines last year. CEO Anita Invancevic sources her rare materials from all over the world, including opulent wrapping paper all the way from Switzerland. When you're wanting to go above and beyond with a gift, sometimes what's on the outside counts as well.

