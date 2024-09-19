Best Men's Vintage (Hypebeast Division)

If you're a dude who loves to wear his labels on his sleeve, Martini Man Consignment has got you. Not for the shrinking violets in the room, this new boutique from the duo that brought you Vintage Martini Consignment offers everything from streetwear by Supreme to just-off-the-runway looks by Balenciaga and Gucci. Not scared of print and pattern? Simply stroll past the giant Bob's Big Boy statue on Knox Henderson to discover a wonderland of labels that will assure you'll stand out at every high-end Dallas soiree.