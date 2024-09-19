Best Men's Vintage (Hypebeast Division)

"Self-care isn't selfish" is how the saying goes, but Be So Selfish wants you to be "radical" with your self-care — and a little selfish. Catch this bath and body wonder popping up at local events or at Legacy West and snag your fix of Selfish Sugar Scrub, I Love Me room spray or the ultimate fan fave, the Selfish Milk Bubbles, which takes your bath from good to luxuriously great. There's also an array of hand-crafted soaps, candles and wax melts that help you to be even more selfish and more self-centered when making it all about you.