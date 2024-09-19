Best Menswear

Wade College graduate and fashion "Rising Star" nominee John Paul Thomas is no stranger to designer menswear. He's been crafting high-end streetwear for over a decade, and it's all in a day's work for Thomas' popular growing label, Jacob & John. Splashing the pages of British Vogue and GQ and acquiring a brand partnership with Macy's, Jacob & John is at the pulse of men's fashion for local shoppers and customers from around the world. Releasing a new footwear collection along with track jackets, trousers, and more, Jacob & John is taking casual, comfort and cool to the optimum next level.