Best Nail Technician

Nails are a luxury that Priscilla Ayala, owner of Polished by Priscilla, doesn't take lightly. A Polished by Priscilla nail set is the epitome of quality. Over the last four years, Ayala has crafted her diligent technique for the perfect set of nails. The home-based nail technician is meticulous with application, shape and filling. Ayala applies acrylic to create a smooth seamless layer that is a client's preferred thickness, length and shape. Her inviting demeanor welcomes clients to voice their preferences and concerns, but that's not usually warranted. Ayala is keen on detail and will ensure a set is up to her top-notch standards.