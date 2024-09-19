 Best Place for a Cold Plunge 2024 | WorldSprings Dallas | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Place for a Cold Plunge

WorldSprings Dallas

Courtesy WorldSprings

In Dallas, cold plunges are everywhere. Offline and online, all the Dallasites are indulging. However, the plunge hits differently after you've explored 46 soaking pools, all ranging in varying temperatures, global inspirations and mineral balances. This is the magic of WorldSprings, which is now the hot, new wellness club where we all want to be. After enjoying a soak or two, dunk into a cold plunge to give yourself full-body recovery and wellness. Afterward, get cozy and warm up around one of the destination's fire pits, relaxing in an Adirondack-style chair. Trust us, you've never done a plunge like this.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation