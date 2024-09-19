Best Place for Float Therapy

Have you ever felt the sense of weightlessness? Even better, have you been curious about sensory deprivation therapy? Float tank therapy's popularity has increased in Dallas as an alternative form of meditation, and it's a deeply relaxing way to shed stress, worries and frustration. Riviera Spa is the home to multiple therapeutic float tanks that invite you to privately float in a water solution that contains over a half ton of Epsom salts. After emerging from your private 60-minute session, enjoy a rinsing shower followed by some herbal tea to bring you back down to the real world.