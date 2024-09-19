Best Place for Ozone Therapy

Alive and Well is more than just a "sanctuary for health." It's an addictive one-stop destination for luxurious spa treatments, functional medicine and supplements. Providing a "holistic health ecosystem that nourishes your mind, body and spirit," this Highland Park-ish venue is one where you could holistically play all day. We recommend ozone therapy. Instead of climbing into a chamber, you can lie back in a recliner overlooking the Katy Trail while they insert ozone gas into the body via a process called ozone insufflation. It's quick and easy.