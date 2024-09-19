Best Place for Unique Cowboy Hats

Everyone's gone country — or hoity tonk (as we've coined it) — with their style, and there's no better place to shop the trend than in Dallas. Boot scoot your way to Bishop Arts and you'll stumble upon a hidden haven called Indigo 1745. With styles for men and women the mom-and-pop shop has snagged some unique cowboy hats ranging from soft suede to leather, with studs or silver adornments, ombre dye, multi-texture combos and more. So whether you're a classic, edgy or boho trendsetter, our hats are off to this Oak Cliff gem for having something special just for you.