Best Place To Get Your Vintage Photos Developed

Polaroids and 35mm cameras are back. However, the days of one-hour photo development are long gone. Sure, you can take your disposable camera and 35mm film to be developed, but it could take up to a month to get your photos back. But as an artist (yes, you), you can also support other local artists at Photographique lab. Developing from negatives is a fading art form, but the team at Photographique is keeping it alive (and offering darkroom rentals and tutorials). Photographique also specializes in creating larger forms of photography on canvas as well as putting together photo boxes. Most orders are completed within two to three days. (They also have a retail location where you can shop or drop off film at 409 W. Eighth St. in Bishop Arts District.)