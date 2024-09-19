Best Plant Mom Gift Shop

When you want to nurture a living thing but an actual pet is too much of a commitment, why not try a (virtually) unkillable sprout from Roadrunner Rarities? It's the brainchild of serial entrepreneur Annie Dibble Holland (who landed the best Girly Gift Shop last year with Lone Chimney Mercantile), and Chimney's "newest side piece" offers the same easygoing vibe. Pick your favorite succulent, choose from a vast selection of Holland's carefully sourced kitschy pots and mugs, then add funny additions like vintage beer cans or crystals on stakes to decorate. Voila! You just achieved green thumb status without even trying.