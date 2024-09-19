 Best Plant Shop for Your Small Apartment 2024 | Oasis Plant Shop | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Plant Shop for Your Small Apartment

Oasis Plant Shop

Hannah Ridings

Oasis Plant Shop is a cozy green breath of fresh air nestled in the Bishop Arts District. The shop itself is a neighborhood home converted into a nursery, so walking in gives you a comfortable feel. When you combine that with the customer service (they'll do their best to explain how not to kill it), you get a top-notch plant shop. Most of the plants are small, apartment-worthy decorations that could give your small dwelling some life. And if your plant starts to look sad, just call them for a telehealth consultation.

  • 416 W. Eighth St., Dallas, 75208 Map

Best One-Stop Record Shop

Growl Records

Before you serious crate diggers come for our heads, we're not saying that Growl Records has the greatest vinyl inventory in all of DFW, though its selection is pretty cool. We will confidently say, however, that this Arlington record shop provides everything we want in one night: It has live bands and is connected to a pizza shop and to a brewery that has trivia nights. So you can go back and forth among all these places in a few steps and indulge in your hobbies at one stop. The shop is a punk oasis in a sports-heavy town and sells other things you can play: scary toys called "deadly dolls," for starters.

Best Hidden Gem Bookstore

InkQ Rare Books

To check out the sprawling collection at InkQ Rare Books, you have to either make an appointment or stop by and get lucky that staff is there. Inside, check out a selection from the personal library of late author William Goldman, as well as newspapers dating back to the 1780s. The shelves are stocks with rare first editions, signed copies and oddball gems, particularly in the pulp section near the back. You're not going to find the latest Colleen Hoover here, and prices tend to be on the high end, but InkQ is absolutely worth a stop for Dallas bookworms.

Best Massage

Foot Therapy

No matter how much we hate seeing strangers' sloppy feet bloating out of their flip-flops while we're trying to enjoy our lunch, we gotta recognize that feet are important. And we should show them some love from time to time for getting us where we most need to go (because your car will not get you to your fridge and pantry). Foot Therapy in Dallas specializes in reflexology that'll decompress, de-stress and de-mess your spirit from the bottom up. It also offers full-body or neck-shoulders-back combos, all in a tranquil space meant for optimum relaxation that'll Office Space your work problems into complete oblivion. It's also open late. Super late. Prices are fairly reasonable for an hour of the pampering your feet deserve, no matter how gnarly.

Best Late-Night Manicure

Fab Nail

Most North Texans don't have the luxury of running to a salon after work when we have to hustle to pick up kids from daycare, get groceries and cook dinner. Nor do we want to face the weekend rush, when everyone is trying to get all done up last minute before date night. This is why there's no greater joy than making a nighttime trip to the nail salon to take care of semi-important self-care in the form of a mani-pedi, wax, facial or a massage. Fab Nail in Oak Lawn is in the heart of the gayborhood, so you know it's just as fab as its name promises. Walk-ins are welcome, and if you go at night especially, you won't need an appointment. We highly recommend the citrus-y, tropical pedicure, which goes great with the salon's cocktails.

Best Spray-on Tan

Flawless Tans

While scientists and bloggers debate the benefits of basking in the sun with and without sunscreen, many of us would rather consume vitamin D in capsule form than risk more wrinkles and sun damage of all kinds. If you share that sentiment, fake tans are a safe bet, and some could say that they even give off a presidential glow. Flawless Tans uses an organic airbrushing technique and takes real pride in color matching so you don't end up Oompa-Loompa-ing the next day. The company, founded by Shelby Mesh, also offers mobile tans to a select few Dallas ZIP codes and cheaper sessions when conducted by students.

Best Thrifted Furniture

White Rock Center for Hope

Caroline Pritchard

Since 1988, the White Rock Center for Hope's hundreds of volunteers have provided food, financial assistance and clothing to families in need, so you can feel guilt-free here about your shopping addiction, knowing your money is going to a proven good cause. The East Dallas nonprofit's resale shop accounts for half of the operation's revenue, and, most important, always seems to have the furniture you're looking for to make your place look sophisticated enough even on a low-wage budget. All right, so you won't find an Eames lounge chair or an Yves Klein Table (please, tag us immediately if you do,) but you can easily score a fine dining room table or a roll-top desk in good condition and help clothe and feed a family in the process, which, they say, is far more rewarding.

Best Nail Technician

Priscilla Ayala, Polished by Priscilla

Nails are a luxury that Priscilla Ayala, owner of Polished by Priscilla, doesn't take lightly. A Polished by Priscilla nail set is the epitome of quality. Over the last four years, Ayala has crafted her diligent technique for the perfect set of nails. The home-based nail technician is meticulous with application, shape and filling. Ayala applies acrylic to create a smooth seamless layer that is a client's preferred thickness, length and shape. Her inviting demeanor welcomes clients to voice their preferences and concerns, but that's not usually warranted. Ayala is keen on detail and will ensure a set is up to her top-notch standards.

Best Shop for the Everyguy

Stag Provisions

Patrick Williams

Stag is one of those shops that is so good you forget it's there. Founded in Austin, this "modern-day general store" opened in the Knox Henderson area in 2014. Since that day, they've sold the same classic roots-influenced clothing even as mall stores and chains have overtaken the surrounding area. In the summer, you'll find bold print shirts and shorts that'll brighten any barbecue. In the winter, shop classic cabin-fever looks like flannel shirts and Double RL sweaters.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation