Best Plant Shop for Your Small Apartment

Oasis Plant Shop is a cozy green breath of fresh air nestled in the Bishop Arts District. The shop itself is a neighborhood home converted into a nursery, so walking in gives you a comfortable feel. When you combine that with the customer service (they'll do their best to explain how not to kill it), you get a top-notch plant shop. Most of the plants are small, apartment-worthy decorations that could give your small dwelling some life. And if your plant starts to look sad, just call them for a telehealth consultation.