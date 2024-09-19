Best Quiet Luxury Boutique

Self-professed Dallas fashionistas may love a head-to-toe logo, but we think it's better to let the quality of your clothing do the talking. The term "quiet luxury" entered the vernacular last year thanks to Succession, and no local boutique offers that look quite like Studio Sebastian. A Snider Plaza stalwart for over 20 years, the shop is full of European mainstream and emerging designers you won't find anywhere else. Although the prices are high, the fabrics always feel heavenly — and these subtle styles are so chic, they'll never go out of style, assuring your cost per wear makes it (almost) worth it.