 Best Quiet Luxury Boutique 2024 | Studio Sebastian | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Quiet Luxury Boutique

Studio Sebastian

Self-professed Dallas fashionistas may love a head-to-toe logo, but we think it's better to let the quality of your clothing do the talking. The term "quiet luxury" entered the vernacular last year thanks to Succession, and no local boutique offers that look quite like Studio Sebastian. A Snider Plaza stalwart for over 20 years, the shop is full of European mainstream and emerging designers you won't find anywhere else. Although the prices are high, the fabrics always feel heavenly — and these subtle styles are so chic, they'll never go out of style, assuring your cost per wear makes it (almost) worth it.

Best Shop for the Everyguy

Stag Provisions

Patrick Williams

Stag is one of those shops that is so good you forget it's there. Founded in Austin, this "modern-day general store" opened in the Knox Henderson area in 2014. Since that day, they've sold the same classic roots-influenced clothing even as mall stores and chains have overtaken the surrounding area. In the summer, you'll find bold print shirts and shorts that'll brighten any barbecue. In the winter, shop classic cabin-fever looks like flannel shirts and Double RL sweaters.

Best Shop for the Everyguy

Stag Provisions

Patrick Williams

Stag is one of those shops that is so good you forget it's there. Founded in Austin, this "modern-day general store" opened in the Knox Henderson area in 2014. Since that day, they've sold the same classic roots-influenced clothing even as mall stores and chains have overtaken the surrounding area. In the summer, you'll find bold print shirts and shorts that'll brighten any barbecue. In the winter, shop classic cabin-fever looks like flannel shirts and Double RL sweaters.

Best Glam Gift Shop

Scout Design Studio

Patrick Williams

Shopping for great gifts locally can be challenging, but the custom furniture shop Scout Design Studio has slowly but surely filled the void. In addition to selling vintage and bespoke furniture in all the colors, it has all the coffee table books, trays, frames and desk accessories anyone would be thrilled to unwrap. Give your irreverent aunt an embroidered pillow cover that says, "Fuck It," or charm your bestie with a stool shaped like a giant ice cream cone or stack of doughnuts. The odds are good (and the goods are odd) enough to ensure something for everyone on your list.

  • 155 Howell St., Dallas, 75207 Map

Best Place for a Cold Plunge

WorldSprings Dallas

Courtesy WorldSprings

In Dallas, cold plunges are everywhere. Offline and online, all the Dallasites are indulging. However, the plunge hits differently after you've explored 46 soaking pools, all ranging in varying temperatures, global inspirations and mineral balances. This is the magic of WorldSprings, which is now the hot, new wellness club where we all want to be. After enjoying a soak or two, dunk into a cold plunge to give yourself full-body recovery and wellness. Afterward, get cozy and warm up around one of the destination's fire pits, relaxing in an Adirondack-style chair. Trust us, you've never done a plunge like this.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation