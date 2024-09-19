 Best Auto Mechanic 2024 | Ross & Greenville Automotive | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Auto Mechanic

Ross & Greenville Automotive

The attentive reader will have noticed that this business is not to be found at Ross and Greenville avenues. OK, let's move on. Two qualities to look for when selecting an auto mechanic, a plumber or a brain surgeon: honesty and competence. At Ross & Greenville Automotive, you'll be treated fairly and your vehicle will be returned to you as good as new. Well, in a lot better condition than when you took it in. If you're not happy, they'll make you happy. One fellow we know took his car in for a front-end job and was told it would cost $2,000. "That's more than the car is worth, so I wouldn't do it if I were you," advised the mechanic. Need we say more?

Best Shoe Repair

Rico Hillside Shoe Services

If you've been shopping for shoes lately, you probably checked with a loan officer beforehand. The rising cost of footwear makes the idea of recycling all the more appealing. Not buying used shoes, although that's fine, but repairing your shoes instead of chucking them into the trash. This is where Rico Hillside Shoe Services marches in to save the day. Rico's is reasonably priced, quick and reliable. And repairs to accessories such as purses and belts are also on the menu.

  • 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 375, Dallas, Map

Best Candles That Smell Like Texas

Jackson Vaughn

Patrick Williams

If you're a candle connoisseur, you know the worst thing ever is some overpriced chunk of well-packaged wax that doesn't emit much of a fragrance when fired up. There's no danger of that happening with one of Jackson Vaughn's sweetly saturated, hand-poured options, which permeate a room with all the scents of a Texas summer (or fall or winter). The 24-year-old shop has plenty of scent-sational options. Still, our favorite is the Texas Collection, which distills everything from the State Fair midway (caramel, hay and toasted vanilla) to the Fort Worth Stockyards (leather, patchouli and dry straw) in pure soy wax.

Best Dream Weaver

The Labyrinth

Patrick Williams

Billed as "an eclectic metaphysical shop," Dallas' Oldest Witch Store is known as the place to stock up on incense, tarot cards, herbs and books on palm reading. The purple Craftsman home in Lower Greenville is also the ideal shop to make wishes and dreams come true with a pre-blessed candle (or two). Just tell the helpful staff your intention (making up with a pal, a new career opportunity or just a good swipe on Tinder), and they'll recommend the perfect option plus instructions to set your intention and follow it through. You might be surprised at the results. Blessed be!

Best Plant Mom Gift Shop

Roadrunner Rarities

When you want to nurture a living thing but an actual pet is too much of a commitment, why not try a (virtually) unkillable sprout from Roadrunner Rarities? It's the brainchild of serial entrepreneur Annie Dibble Holland (who landed the best Girly Gift Shop last year with Lone Chimney Mercantile), and Chimney's "newest side piece" offers the same easygoing vibe. Pick your favorite succulent, choose from a vast selection of Holland's carefully sourced kitschy pots and mugs, then add funny additions like vintage beer cans or crystals on stakes to decorate. Voila! You just achieved green thumb status without even trying.

  • 203 Main St., Richardson, Map

Best Vintage Sports Clothing

Dated Faded Worn

Dated Faded Worn has perhaps the best selection of vintage sports clothing in Dallas, including hats, sweaters, windbreakers, shirts and much more. What makes Dated Fade Worn so special is that it's true retro vintage, with products matching the styles of the '80s, '90s and aughts, across all sports and leagues. This Deep Ellum store is a must-stop for collectors. If you want to buy a gift for a sports fan or freshen up your look for the next watch party, Dated Faded Worn is the spot.

Best Place to Buy Vintage Candles

Bella & Brawn

Need a last-minute gift or something to freshen up your teenaged son's bathroom? Then head to Bella and Brawn in the Bishop Arts District for the most distinct selection of candles in Dallas. These organic, hand-poured candles come in all sorts of entertaining vintage vessels, like gravy bowls, candy jars, duck-shaped glassware and colorful carnival glasses. Stop in during the holidays for seasonal selections as well. The best part is you can get your vessel refilled for a small price.

Best Plant Shop for Your Small Apartment

Oasis Plant Shop

Hannah Ridings

Oasis Plant Shop is a cozy green breath of fresh air nestled in the Bishop Arts District. The shop itself is a neighborhood home converted into a nursery, so walking in gives you a comfortable feel. When you combine that with the customer service (they'll do their best to explain how not to kill it), you get a top-notch plant shop. Most of the plants are small, apartment-worthy decorations that could give your small dwelling some life. And if your plant starts to look sad, just call them for a telehealth consultation.

  • 416 W. Eighth St., Dallas, 75208 Map

Best One-Stop Record Shop

Growl Records

Before you serious crate diggers come for our heads, we're not saying that Growl Records has the greatest vinyl inventory in all of DFW, though its selection is pretty cool. We will confidently say, however, that this Arlington record shop provides everything we want in one night: It has live bands and is connected to a pizza shop and to a brewery that has trivia nights. So you can go back and forth among all these places in a few steps and indulge in your hobbies at one stop. The shop is a punk oasis in a sports-heavy town and sells other things you can play: scary toys called "deadly dolls," for starters.

Best Hidden Gem Bookstore

InkQ Rare Books

To check out the sprawling collection at InkQ Rare Books, you have to either make an appointment or stop by and get lucky that staff is there. Inside, check out a selection from the personal library of late author William Goldman, as well as newspapers dating back to the 1780s. The shelves are stocks with rare first editions, signed copies and oddball gems, particularly in the pulp section near the back. You're not going to find the latest Colleen Hoover here, and prices tend to be on the high end, but InkQ is absolutely worth a stop for Dallas bookworms.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation