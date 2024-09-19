Best Auto Mechanic

The attentive reader will have noticed that this business is not to be found at Ross and Greenville avenues. OK, let's move on. Two qualities to look for when selecting an auto mechanic, a plumber or a brain surgeon: honesty and competence. At Ross & Greenville Automotive, you'll be treated fairly and your vehicle will be returned to you as good as new. Well, in a lot better condition than when you took it in. If you're not happy, they'll make you happy. One fellow we know took his car in for a front-end job and was told it would cost $2,000. "That's more than the car is worth, so I wouldn't do it if I were you," advised the mechanic. Need we say more?