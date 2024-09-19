Best Spray-on Tan

Since 1988, the White Rock Center for Hope's hundreds of volunteers have provided food, financial assistance and clothing to families in need, so you can feel guilt-free here about your shopping addiction, knowing your money is going to a proven good cause. The East Dallas nonprofit's resale shop accounts for half of the operation's revenue, and, most important, always seems to have the furniture you're looking for to make your place look sophisticated enough even on a low-wage budget. All right, so you won't find an Eames lounge chair or an Yves Klein Table (please, tag us immediately if you do,) but you can easily score a fine dining room table or a roll-top desk in good condition and help clothe and feed a family in the process, which, they say, is far more rewarding.