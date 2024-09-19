Best Spray-on Tan

While scientists and bloggers debate the benefits of basking in the sun with and without sunscreen, many of us would rather consume vitamin D in capsule form than risk more wrinkles and sun damage of all kinds. If you share that sentiment, fake tans are a safe bet, and some could say that they even give off a presidential glow. Flawless Tans uses an organic airbrushing technique and takes real pride in color matching so you don't end up Oompa-Loompa-ing the next day. The company, founded by Shelby Mesh, also offers mobile tans to a select few Dallas ZIP codes and cheaper sessions when conducted by students.