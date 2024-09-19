Best Wellness Combo Experience

Photographer Kathy Tran, the consummate creative, recently opened Kessler Studios in Oak Cliff to host a wealth of creative experiences for the community. She then expanded the space for wellness, and it now hosts some of the best practitioners from North Texas. If you're looking to test your downward dog or mindfulness mudra outside of a traditional studio, then consider channeling your zen with a consciously cool vibe at Kessler Studios. Unique classes of plant medicine with sound, baddie bootcamps featuring twerk + movement classes, oracle readings with sound, and breathwork, will surely give you the self-care variety that you desperately need.