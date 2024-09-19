Best Women's Resale/Vintage

In today's world of fast fashion, it says a lot for an independent boutique to have the longevity of Vintage Martini Consignment. An Observer favorite year after year, the shop again earns a spot on this list for its refusal to keep things static. Owners Ken Weber and Greg Kelly aren't resting on their laurels anytime soon. The duo plans a big expansion a couple of doors down from their current spot with the same mix of contemporary designer and iconic vintage its fans have loved since 1999. But now, you can shop in a bright, open space filled to the brim with art, clothes and accessories.