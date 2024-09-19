Best Batting Cages

Threw you for a loop with this one, didn't we? If you're even a casual sports fan, you likely know that cricket has become a major player here in North Texas, thanks in large part to the new presence of Major League Cricket and 2024 cricket World Cup matches held at the new cricket-specific stadium in Grand Prairie. At Sixes Social Cricket, located in the Grandscape development near Nebraska Furniture Mart, even a cricket newbie can take a few no-pressure swings for fun inside a netted cage with a cricket simulator game, all while having a beer.