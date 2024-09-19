Best Bowling Alley

If you've seen The Big Lebowski, you know what's going on here. Bowlski's says so themselves. Walking into this East Dallas bowling alley feels like stepping into another era, thanks, in part, to its location inside the historic Lakewood Theater. Aside from the architectural intrigue, the alley's ten vintage bowling lanes are lit up by ambient blue and purple neon lights, solidifying the totally vibey ambiance. There's also a pizza spot and a bar, in case you need to loosen up before letting it roll.