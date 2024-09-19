Best Dallas Cowboy

We know, QB Dak Prescott finished second in the most recent MVP voting and stars Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb had All-Pro seasons. But stay with us here: Out of nowhere, Brandon Aubrey kicked his way into our hearts. OK, maybe not out of nowhere. The Plano High School grad played pro soccer before switching sports and playing in the USFL until the Cowboys grabbed him in time for the '23 season. The rookie kicker from our neck of the woods not only was a reliable scorer from his position; he made the Pro Bowl after setting the NFL record for most consecutive field goals to begin an NFL career.