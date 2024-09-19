Best Dallas Maverick Not Named Luka or Kyrie

When the Mavericks selected Dereck Lively II of Duke University in the 2023 draft, many experts thought Dallas reached a bit too high for the 19-year-old 12th overall pick. So much for the experts. The athletic center with wild hair showed flashes of brilliance throughout his rookie year, even as he battled inexperience and injuries. He got some welcome help with the addition of fellow big-man Daniel Gafford, and in the playoffs, Lively blossomed with pivotal blocks and dunks, proving he is the long-awaited answer to who can be the vital third star the Mavs need to make another title run.