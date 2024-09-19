Best Dallas Maverick Not Named Luka or Kyrie

Thanks to a slow start, an array of injuries to key players and a mid-season coaching change, 2024 has been a season that FC Dallas supporters would perhaps like to forget. At least one thing we won't forget, however, is that the club ponied up the most money it ever had for a new player just as the season began. At first, we weren't sure the investment in striker Petar Musa from Croatia would pay off, but by June, "The Moose" had twice as many goals as anyone else on the club, including an impressively entertaining hat trick on June 19.