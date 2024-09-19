 Best Duo 2024 | Luka Donćić and Kyrie Irving | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Duo

Luka Donćić and Kyrie Irving

There are multiple dynamic duos in Dallas, such as the Rangers' multimillion dollar middle infield of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, or the Cowboys' interception merchants Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. But neither tops the superstar tandem of Luka Donćić and Kyrie Irving, who combined to average 59.5 points a game in 2023-24 to lead the Mavericks all the way to the NBA Finals. Some speculated on how well this relationship might work, given that Irving and Donćić both have large personalities. But that concern was all put to bed, with Irving even saying, "There's no primary, secondary – we're one team."

Best Football Team

DeSoto High School

Dominance is a word that can be overused in sports. Very few players and teams symbolize the tonnage of what the word means. Then there are the 2023 DeSoto High School Eagles, who were the dictionary definition of it. DeSoto went 15-0 en route to a state championship, taking down other powerhouse schools such as Duncanville, South Oak Cliff and Southlake Carroll along the way. DeSoto didn't just win games, though. They killed the dreams of teenagers across North Texas who thought they were good at football. The Eagles' lowest-scoring game was a 35-point performance at Cedar Hill (a game they won 35-13), and they posted an average point differential of plus-35. Their highest-scoring game, you ask? Seventy-four ... in the state championship.

Best Pilates

Oak Cliff Pilates

"We work to serve a community that isn't a typical pilates audience," co-owner Kiel Jared says the studio he and his wife, Amanda Mecsey, operate in Bishop Arts District. In other words, you don't have to already look like you don't need pilates to take advantage of training offered by around 20 instructors providing 95 classes per week. Much of the emphasis is on reformer pilates, which uses those odd-looking crosses between rowing and skiing machines to help users develop core strength. Oak Cliff Pilates focuses on bringing pilates to a diverse clientele with lower prices and no-contract bundles of five classes per month as starting at $99.

