There are multiple dynamic duos in Dallas, such as the Rangers' multimillion dollar middle infield of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, or the Cowboys' interception merchants Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. But neither tops the superstar tandem of Luka Donćić and Kyrie Irving, who combined to average 59.5 points a game in 2023-24 to lead the Mavericks all the way to the NBA Finals. Some speculated on how well this relationship might work, given that Irving and Donćić both have large personalities. But that concern was all put to bed, with Irving even saying, "There's no primary, secondary – we're one team."