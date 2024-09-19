Best Free Obstacle Course

If you're looking for a good functional workout, look no further than Dallas College's Brookhaven campus. It has an obstacle course that will light your muscles on fire. Traverse walls, balance on beams and climb up rope nets on this free obstacle course, on the trail that wraps around the Brookhaven campus. This spot is essentially a hidden gem in the city as it's almost always free of people. So, whether you're training to be the next American Ninja Warrior star or just looking for a good workout, this free obstacle course has you covered.