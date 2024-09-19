Best Hiking Trails

Nine miles of trails across 600 hilly acres are maintained by Audubon Dallas just southwest of city limits. The trails range from beginner-friendly to more advanced, with elevation changes and climbing involved. The park is beautiful year-round, but we especially recommend stepping out during the late spring and early summer when wildflowers are blooming, and in fall as the trees begin to change color. Dogs are allowed at the nature preserve, and parking can fill up quickly, so it is best to head out in the early mornings.