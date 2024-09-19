Best Place to Run

We don't have exact coordinates to give you, but here's the best way we can direct you to the most idyllic hammock destination in North Texas: Enter "Boat ramp Dallas 75218" into your GPS, and walk across the street of this parking lot address. You'll find a cluster of trees (and of people who are in on this secret). Tie up your ENO or similar brand of strapped hammock; these are easy to set up and don't cause damage to trees. This is a perfectly shady spot to nap, ponder the meaning of everything and ignore emails from your boss. This place is at its best in the spring or fall with its picturesque views of the lake and trail. Bring your dog, friends or that book you told everyone you're reading but aren't. There are enough trees for everyone at Boy Scout Pavilion, so it never feels too crowded.