Best Place to Run

Along the top of Grapevine Lake sits one of the best, most varied and fun trails anywhere in North Texas. Northshore is arguably the favorite trail of local mountain bikers, but its 20-plus mile length with dirt, rock, pavement and gorgeous lake views are also prime terrain for joggers looking for a break from neighborhood monotony. There are numerous areas to tailor your route to shorter distances if you prefer, but go far enough and you're bound to smell sweet flowers, scared skunks and backyard barbecues, all in an easy, central location.