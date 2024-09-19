Best Player Celebration

There have been some legendary celebrations from our Dallas sports stars this past year, such as Corey Seager exploding after tying Game One of the World Series, or CeeDee Lamb's popular first-down celebration, but the best goes to Dallas Star Matt Duchene's heartbreaker move. In Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Colorado Avalanche, Duchene netted a goal in double overtime to end Colorado's season. He then proceeded to slide down the ice on his knees, make a heart outline in the air with his hands and punch right through it, signifying the heartbreak of every Avs fan in that stadium.