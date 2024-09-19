 Best Professional Head Coach 2024 | Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Professional Head Coach

Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

As was the case with naming Corey Seager as the best Texas Ranger, we could justify the Rangers' Bruce Bochy as our pick for head coach simply stating his name. The Rangers have not yet shown they have a second consecutive World Series title in them in 2024, but what happened under Bochy's first year in charge is more than enough for us. Not only was the '23 title his fourth as a manager, but it came after the Rangers had endured six consecutive losing seasons. That he came out of retirement to resurrect the franchise is yet another bullet point we can't resist.

Best Dallas Cowboy

Brandon Aubrey

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

We know, QB Dak Prescott finished second in the most recent MVP voting and stars Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb had All-Pro seasons. But stay with us here: Out of nowhere, Brandon Aubrey kicked his way into our hearts. OK, maybe not out of nowhere. The Plano High School grad played pro soccer before switching sports and playing in the USFL until the Cowboys grabbed him in time for the '23 season. The rookie kicker from our neck of the woods not only was a reliable scorer from his position; he made the Pro Bowl after setting the NFL record for most consecutive field goals to begin an NFL career.

Best Dallas Star

Jake Oettinger

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Before the 2022–23 season the Dallas Stars suffered from perhaps the biggest problem a hockey team can face: It didn't have an ace goaltender. Now, the team did have a run of solid goalies who could occasionally catch fire, but it had been years since the club had That One Guy. For the past two seasons, young Jake Oettinger has indeed been That One Guy for the Stars as the team has reached the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons. The NHL All-Star wasn't perfect in the most recent playoffs, but the Stars didn't lose a postseason game because of him and likely won several of the important matchups thanks to him.

Best Dallas Maverick Not Named Luka or Kyrie

Dereck Lively II

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

When the Mavericks selected Dereck Lively II of Duke University in the 2023 draft, many experts thought Dallas reached a bit too high for the 19-year-old 12th overall pick. So much for the experts. The athletic center with wild hair showed flashes of brilliance throughout his rookie year, even as he battled inexperience and injuries. He got some welcome help with the addition of fellow big-man Daniel Gafford, and in the playoffs, Lively blossomed with pivotal blocks and dunks, proving he is the long-awaited answer to who can be the vital third star the Mavs need to make another title run.

Best FC Dallas Player

Petar Musa

Mike Brooks

Thanks to a slow start, an array of injuries to key players and a mid-season coaching change, 2024 has been a season that FC Dallas supporters would perhaps like to forget. At least one thing we won't forget, however, is that the club ponied up the most money it ever had for a new player just as the season began. At first, we weren't sure the investment in striker Petar Musa from Croatia would pay off, but by June, "The Moose" had twice as many goals as anyone else on the club, including an impressively entertaining hat trick on June 19.

Best Texas Ranger

Corey Seager

Courtesy of Jan Riggins

Now that we're nearly a year removed from the 2023 World Series, what is there to say about Corey Seager, the man who won the World Series MVP trophy after hitting dramatic, pivotal homer after homer in the playoffs last year? The most expensive contract the Rangers have ever offered seems to be paying dividends. His 2024 stats haven't topped last season's, but we're not about to complain.

Best VR Experience

EVA

Something special is happening in Flower Mound, and it's called EVA. The place offers a VR experience you likely couldn't ever get at home unless you've got a spare arena and a bunch of cash to blow. Save the money and pay EVA a visit. It has two arenas that are both 5,400 square feet, allowing for a free-roaming VR experience, as opposed to having to stand in place. EVA's spot in Flower Mound also boasts delicious cocktails at its CyberBar, a craft kitchen, lounge areas and retro arcades. Even if you're not into VR, EVA has something for you.

Best Staredown

Jamie Benn

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Nothing is more intimidating than a mean, vicious staredown, and nobody does that better than Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn. One of the things that makes the 15-year veteran (12 of those with a C on his chest) so well-respected around the league is his willingness to rough it up with anyone. Benn fears nobody, and when he gives an opponent his ferocious glare, they know they better keep their head up. That staredown could scare a child through the TV.

Best Press Conference Moment

Moaning During Luka Press Conference

Player and coach press conferences have brought some incredible moments like Pete DeBoer angrily telling Dallas Morning News' Tim Cowlishaw to "write whatever the fuck you want." That was a great clapback by DeBoer, but no press conference moment beats Luka Doncic getting interrupted by provocative moaning in Oklahoma City during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The moans came as Doncic finished answering a question, and he couldn't do anything but stare blankly and drop his head in bewilderment. Awkward for those in the room, but absolutely hilarious for us.

Best Player Celebration

Matt Duchene's Heartbreaker

There have been some legendary celebrations from our Dallas sports stars this past year, such as Corey Seager exploding after tying Game One of the World Series, or CeeDee Lamb's popular first-down celebration, but the best goes to Dallas Star Matt Duchene's heartbreaker move. In Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Colorado Avalanche, Duchene netted a goal in double overtime to end Colorado's season. He then proceeded to slide down the ice on his knees, make a heart outline in the air with his hands and punch right through it, signifying the heartbreak of every Avs fan in that stadium.

