Best Professional Head Coach

As was the case with naming Corey Seager as the best Texas Ranger, we could justify the Rangers' Bruce Bochy as our pick for head coach simply stating his name. The Rangers have not yet shown they have a second consecutive World Series title in them in 2024, but what happened under Bochy's first year in charge is more than enough for us. Not only was the '23 title his fourth as a manager, but it came after the Rangers had endured six consecutive losing seasons. That he came out of retirement to resurrect the franchise is yet another bullet point we can't resist.