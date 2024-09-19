 Best Rookie 2024 | Evan Carter, Texas Rangers | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Rookie

Evan Carter, Texas Rangers

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas had a wave of young talent hop onto the scene in the past year, such as All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey for the Cowboys or big man Dereck Lively II for the Mavs, but the best newcomer had to be Evan Carter for the Rangers. Carter was called up in early September when the Rangers were in the middle of a postseason push and immediately boosted the lineup. The 21-year-old broke the single postseason doubles record with nine while establishing himself as a mainstay member of the Rangers outfield for years to come.

Best Batting Cages

Sixes Social Cricket

Threw you for a loop with this one, didn't we? If you're even a casual sports fan, you likely know that cricket has become a major player here in North Texas, thanks in large part to the new presence of Major League Cricket and 2024 cricket World Cup matches held at the new cricket-specific stadium in Grand Prairie. At Sixes Social Cricket, located in the Grandscape development near Nebraska Furniture Mart, even a cricket newbie can take a few no-pressure swings for fun inside a netted cage with a cricket simulator game, all while having a beer.

Best Place to Run

Northshore Trail

Courtesy of Lake Grapevine

Along the top of Grapevine Lake sits one of the best, most varied and fun trails anywhere in North Texas. Northshore is arguably the favorite trail of local mountain bikers, but its 20-plus mile length with dirt, rock, pavement and gorgeous lake views are also prime terrain for joggers looking for a break from neighborhood monotony. There are numerous areas to tailor your route to shorter distances if you prefer, but go far enough and you're bound to smell sweet flowers, scared skunks and backyard barbecues, all in an easy, central location.

  • Northshore Trail, Flower Mound, Map

Best Mountain Bike Trails

Oak Cliff Nature Preserve

Daniel Rockey

Ask any mountain biker which local trail is their favorite and there's a good chance the answer will be "the closest one I can ride on today" or something along those lines. And in 2024, especially in the extremely rainy spring, the closest trails that we have been able to ride on have been at the Oak Cliff Nature Preserve. Every other off-road trail in North Texas is closed to bikers when the trails get too wet and muddy (to avoid damaging them), but as an experiment, the trail stewards overseeing OCNP have kept the gates open. We're not saying it's a good idea to slip, slide and get bogged down in the mud, but it's pretty awesome that you can if you want.

Best Local Television Personality

Daryl Reaugh

It's easy to take excellence for granted when we've become so used to it. Perhaps that's the case when it comes to longtime Dallas Stars broadcaster Daryl "Razor" Reaugh. The former NHL goalie has been the team's color analyst for television and radio since way back in 1996, and he's been nothing short of colorfully eloquent and vividly passionate ever since. His importance to a broadcast has perhaps been felt most during the Stars' recent extended playoff runs, when national broadcasters replace the local lineup, making our hearts grow ever so fonder.

Best Gym

Recess Fitness

The name alone is enough to win us over. After all, who doesn't have fond memories of the consensus favorite part of the school day? And a recess from work, stress, traffic and the news in the form of ripping some muscle fiber is a very good thing. Opened in 2020 by a duo of fitness training professionals, Recess Fitness is a sleek, full-service spot that encourages your healthy aspirations with an impressive mix of personal training options, group classes and modern equipment. Plus, Recess does not allow those annoying, unwieldy tripods that influencers often use to film their workouts.

Best Yoga Studio

Uptown Yoga

You can stretch or work up a sweat anywhere, but when it comes to yoga, you want to feel like you're in a place that's intentionally serving your needs for the sort of reset a satisfying session delivers. At both of Uptown Yoga's locations, the instructors indeed provide a singular experience to those seeking mind-body balance. Both in-studio and virtual sessions are available for added convenience. Check out the special events and international yoga retreats Uptown hosts for even greater holistic harmony.

Best Place to Hang a Hammock

Boy Scout Hill Pavilion

We don't have exact coordinates to give you, but here's the best way we can direct you to the most idyllic hammock destination in North Texas: Enter "Boat ramp Dallas 75218" into your GPS, and walk across the street of this parking lot address. You'll find a cluster of trees (and of people who are in on this secret). Tie up your ENO or similar brand of strapped hammock; these are easy to set up and don't cause damage to trees. This is a perfectly shady spot to nap, ponder the meaning of everything and ignore emails from your boss. This place is at its best in the spring or fall with its picturesque views of the lake and trail. Bring your dog, friends or that book you told everyone you're reading but aren't. There are enough trees for everyone at Boy Scout Pavilion, so it never feels too crowded.

Best Free Obstacle Course

Dallas College's Brookhaven Campus

If you're looking for a good functional workout, look no further than Dallas College's Brookhaven campus. It has an obstacle course that will light your muscles on fire. Traverse walls, balance on beams and climb up rope nets on this free obstacle course, on the trail that wraps around the Brookhaven campus. This spot is essentially a hidden gem in the city as it's almost always free of people. So, whether you're training to be the next American Ninja Warrior star or just looking for a good workout, this free obstacle course has you covered.

Best Skate Park

4DWN

Vera "Velma" Hernandez

If you're looking for a good place to shred, look no further. Between half pipes, quarter pipes, ramps and rails, 4DWN has it all. Established by prominent skaters Mike Crum and Rob Cahill in 2015, 4DWN is more than just a skate park. It's an organization as well, with its facility acting as a hub for community events. One event it hosts is called service and skate. During a typical service and skate session, people have free access to the 4DWN facility to work on new tricks with pro skaters. Something special is happening at 4DWN. You'll want to see it for yourself.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation