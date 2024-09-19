Best Rookie

Dallas had a wave of young talent hop onto the scene in the past year, such as All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey for the Cowboys or big man Dereck Lively II for the Mavs, but the best newcomer had to be Evan Carter for the Rangers. Carter was called up in early September when the Rangers were in the middle of a postseason push and immediately boosted the lineup. The 21-year-old broke the single postseason doubles record with nine while establishing himself as a mainstay member of the Rangers outfield for years to come.