Best Skate Park

If you're looking for a good place to shred, look no further. Between half pipes, quarter pipes, ramps and rails, 4DWN has it all. Established by prominent skaters Mike Crum and Rob Cahill in 2015, 4DWN is more than just a skate park. It's an organization as well, with its facility acting as a hub for community events. One event it hosts is called service and skate. During a typical service and skate session, people have free access to the 4DWN facility to work on new tricks with pro skaters. Something special is happening at 4DWN. You'll want to see it for yourself.