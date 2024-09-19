Best Skate Park

Dominance is a word that can be overused in sports. Very few players and teams symbolize the tonnage of what the word means. Then there are the 2023 DeSoto High School Eagles, who were the dictionary definition of it. DeSoto went 15-0 en route to a state championship, taking down other powerhouse schools such as Duncanville, South Oak Cliff and Southlake Carroll along the way. DeSoto didn't just win games, though. They killed the dreams of teenagers across North Texas who thought they were good at football. The Eagles' lowest-scoring game was a 35-point performance at Cedar Hill (a game they won 35-13), and they posted an average point differential of plus-35. Their highest-scoring game, you ask? Seventy-four ... in the state championship.