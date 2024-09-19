Best VR Experience

Something special is happening in Flower Mound, and it's called EVA. The place offers a VR experience you likely couldn't ever get at home unless you've got a spare arena and a bunch of cash to blow. Save the money and pay EVA a visit. It has two arenas that are both 5,400 square feet, allowing for a free-roaming VR experience, as opposed to having to stand in place. EVA's spot in Flower Mound also boasts delicious cocktails at its CyberBar, a craft kitchen, lounge areas and retro arcades. Even if you're not into VR, EVA has something for you.