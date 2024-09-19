Best VR Experience

Ask any mountain biker which local trail is their favorite and there's a good chance the answer will be "the closest one I can ride on today" or something along those lines. And in 2024, especially in the extremely rainy spring, the closest trails that we have been able to ride on have been at the Oak Cliff Nature Preserve. Every other off-road trail in North Texas is closed to bikers when the trails get too wet and muddy (to avoid damaging them), but as an experiment, the trail stewards overseeing OCNP have kept the gates open. We're not saying it's a good idea to slip, slide and get bogged down in the mud, but it's pretty awesome that you can if you want.