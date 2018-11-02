Paul Dano’s Wildlife Is a Superb Drama of a Fracturing American Family

“Tomorrow something will happen to make things feel different,” a character declares early in the incisive domestic drama Wildlife, the directorial debut of actor Paul Dano. Things suddenly becoming different is the promise of most contemporary movies, where the drabness of everyday life is forever being brightened up by surprise superpowers or opportunities for violent heroism. In Dano’s film, set in Montana in 1960, the thought is a fantasy. Nothing is going to make this small town or this family feel different, not even the unemployed father (Jake Gyllenhaal) lighting out to risk his life on a crew fighting wildfires for the summer, much to the disgust of his wife Jeanette (the superb Carey Mulligan). The couple has begun to discover that raw truth that, around 1960, American novelists and filmmakers were only starting to face in their art: that the post-war dream of a little house and a little family just might not be enough to ensure happiness.

Gyllenhaal dominates the first few scenes, playing a man too prickly prideful to accept an offer to return to the golf caddie job he’s been fired from, even as his disappointed wife, Jeanette, has had to take up part-time work teaching swim classes at the YMCA. Through the eyes of their son Joe (Ed Oxenbould), we understand the couple’s misery, though it’s not clear at first that Joe himself acknowledges its depths. He and the camera both seem to look away, a little stung, when observing that the father is sleeping on the couch these days. What is clear: The father sees an opportunity for escape — and the kind of camaraderie he’s missing — in leaving the family for the season with a team of poorly paid, barely trained firefighters. He wants to make things different.