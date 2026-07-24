Does Dallas really need another sushi restaurant?

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It’s a fair question. Between Tatsu, Namo, Uchi, and countless neighborhood spots, Dallas isn’t exactly hurting for places to grab nigiri. So what makes a restaurant like Bite Sushi & Tapas any different from the rest of the bunch?

For starters, it’s the location.

Before Bite, which is near the Dallas Zoo, Mason Ho was simply trying to find anywhere people would let him serve fish.

Under the banner of Yume Catering, Ho spent years bringing sushi and nigiri experiences to small parties, weddings, and pop-ups across Dallas. If there was an event and enough people willing to eat raw fish, chances are he’d show up with a knife roll and a cooler in tow.

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Bite Sushi is located in the new East Dock development on East Clarendon Drive. Lauren Drewes Daniels

That hustle eventually led him to one of his more memorable appearances: selling sushi outside LadyLove Lounge in Bishop Arts. Expecting an indoor setup, Ho instead found himself working out of the back of his truck in the parking lot, extension cords running across the pavement while his staff fanned away flies and kept seafood cold with an absurd amount of ice packs.

“We were just out there for hours making sushi while people waited to get some,” Ho recalled.

The new East Dock block

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It was during those catering days that one of his regulars, a customer who routinely spent hundreds of dollars on nigiri at pop-ups, approached him with an opportunity. The customer was developing East Dock and thought he had the perfect space for Ho’s first brick-and-mortar concept. It’s near the Dallas Zoo DART Station and Halperin Park. The newly renovated development is quickly becoming one of the neighborhood’s more interesting destinations. The center is home to several restaurants, a cigar lounge, and even a Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym, giving the area an unmistakable sense of community.

When Ho arrived, there wasn’t much to look at. No walls. No finished floors. Just an empty shell and a line drawn in the dirt. The space was his, and he knew he could make it work.

Armed with little more than a napkin sketch and a healthy amount of optimism, Ho taught himself just enough to translate his vision into a restaurant. Today, that same dirt floor has become Bite Sushi & Tapas, a neighborhood spot built on years of pop-ups, persistence, and an unwavering belief that great sushi doesn’t need to come with a dress code.

The bites

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Inside Bite, the space is simple and unpretentious. One corner of the restaurant sits waiting for its next chapter, a full bar program featuring sake, beer, whiskey, and cocktails pending TABC approval. The rest of the dining room is built around an open kitchen and omakase-style counter seating, where guests can watch chefs grill skewers, slice sashimi, and carefully assemble nigiri in real time.

Then there’s the menu.

You won’t find traditional California rolls here, and that’s by design. Ho is allergic to avocado.

“No California rolls here,” Ho says. “I’ll never make a California roll.”

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IBite specializes in nigiri and an assortment of Japanese-inspired tapas, giving diners a wide range of options without overcomplicating the experience.

We also sampled the tsukune chicken meatball skewer, which proved to be a delightful, savory bite. However, the true standout of the evening was the bacon-wrapped scallion skewer, which is a perfect combination of smoky, salty, crispy, and tender that deserves a spot on every table.

The $30 set

On our visit, we opted for the Bite Set, a $30 offering that includes edamame, a three-piece chef’s choice nigiri (hamachi, sake and hirame), atsu-age tofu skewer, negima chicken thigh and scallion skewer and salmon temaki.

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The spicy edamame strikes a delicate balance between sweet and heat, leaving behind a lingering burn that will have spice-sensitive diners slowing down between bites. Meanwhile, the atsu-age tofu skewer is soft, lightly sweet, and might convert even the most dedicated tofu skeptics.

That philosophy extends far beyond the menu.

“I’m not chasing Michelin stars or anything like that,” Ho said. “I just want to be a solid sushi joint that’s here for a while.”

Neighborhood-spot goals

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It’s an ethos that’s hard to miss. There are no impossible reservations to secure, no dress code, and no pressure to treat dinner like a special occasion. Bite feels more like the kind of place you stumble upon after work and find yourself returning to week after week.

Ho says one of his favorite parts of running the restaurant is the open kitchen.

“Any chef will tell you, we’re all people pleasers,” he said. “We like making the food, handing it to people directly, and seeing them smile. That’s how we know we did a good job.”

At a time when sushi has become increasingly high-brow across America, complete with omakase experiences that can easily cost hundreds of dollars per person, Bite feels refreshingly grounded. It goes back to Ho’s beginnings as a caterer, selling nigiri wherever he could, including from the bed of his truck during pop-ups in parking lots across Dallas.

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That sense of community is intentional. Ho envisions Bite as a gathering place for the neighborhood. During the World Cup and major sporting events, the restaurant’s projectors are turned on.

Bite Sushi & Tapas remains in its soft opening phase, a fact Ho jokes was born more out of necessity than planning.

“I ran out of money,” he said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Well, guys, let’s do it.'”

It’s the kind of honesty that perfectly encapsulates both Mason Ho and the restaurant he’s built. Bite isn’t trying to reinvent sushi in Dallas. It isn’t attempting to become the city’s next exclusive dining destination.

It simply wants to be your neighborhood sushi spot.

And judging by the growing crowds, Dallas may have had room for one more sushi restaurant after all.

Bite Sushi and Tapas, 900 E. Clarendon Dr., Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 5-9:30 p.m. Closed Monday