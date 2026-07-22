Restaurants

A Dallas bar was officially one of the nation’s top World Cup hotspots

Happiest Hour was a winner-winner during the World Cup.
By Aaren ProdyJuly 22, 2026
Team Mexico fans at Happiest Hour in Dallas for the first World Cup game.
Team Mexico fans packed the sports bar Happiest Hour on Thursday for the first game of the 2026 World Cup.

Photo by Lauren Drewes Daniels

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Out of the 11 U.S. cities that hosted the World Cup this year, Miami, Los Angeles and New York City were among the most recognizable to international football fans. 

But that’s not where they all flocked to cheer on their home teams. 

A recent report from Lyft ranked the top 10 most-visited bars in the U.S. during the World Cup, and Happiest Hour in Dallas was No. 6 on the list.

Here’s where Happiest Hour stacked up against other favored bars across the nation:

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Editor's Picks

  1. Number Thirty Eight in Denver, CO
  2. Brit’s Pub in Minneapolis, MN
  3. Cisco Brewers in Boston, MA
  4. Fairplay in San Diego, CA
  5. Nomad World Pub in Milwaukee, MI
  6. Happiest Hour in Dallas, TX
  7. Tequila Cowboy in Pittsburgh, PA
  8. Franklin Hall in Washington, DC
  9. Amsterdam Tavern in St. Louis, MO
  10. Chalmers in Austin, TX

This timeline of this report includes Team USA’s push through Group D and Mexico’s streak into the top 16, but we can assume that these stats were somewhat consistent through to the finals. 

Before the World Cup made its debut in Dallas, Happiest Hour had already been the go-to bar in Uptown for sporting events. 

Across its massive 20,000 square-foot space, it houses over 40 TVs, a rooftop with views of Uptown and Downtown, ample tables to accommodate larger groups, and a sprawling rooftop deck. 

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It even has two sections of the menu dedicated to ‘team happytizers’ and ‘team cocktails’ that can serve at least four people. The respective menus include a ferris wheel of wings, XL loaded cheddar fries, a nacho tower, beer towers and cocktail flights.

As big as the World Cup got in Dallas, Happiest Hour had all the right ingredients for fans: location, menu, space, free valet and energy. If you wanted your night to go big, Happiest Hour was able to meet you there.

Fans said, “go big or go home,” and Happiest Hour responded with, “bet.”

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Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.

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