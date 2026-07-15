Exploding diarrhea: We ask a leading Texas scientist how worried you should be

It pays to know people in high places. Or labs.

Even though he doesn’t list it on his faculty profile page, Dr. Rodney Rohde is, like, your food editor, a graduate of Smithville High School. So on occasion, when I have a burning question that only a leading microbiologist in the state can answer, he humors me.

So recently I emailed Dr. Rohde, a Texas State Distinguished Professor, microbiologist and former state outbreak tracker who has spent decades studying how viruses move through the state, about the new explosive diarrhea making the rounds.

Cases of Cyclosporiasis are on the rise. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,645 confirmed domestic cases, which is “substantially higher than the 249 cases” reported at the same time last year. Here are his answers to my questions about his kitchen, eating out and what to give the kids for dinner tonight.

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Your produce at home

Observer: Is anything different happening in your kitchen at home right now? Are you changing up how you wash produce, swapping out bagged salads for whole heads or avoiding certain summer berries entirely?

Dr. Rohde: Personally, I haven’t made any drastic changes because the overall risk for any individual remains relatively low. However, I do what I always recommend: thoroughly rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running water before eating or preparing them, even if they’re labeled ‘pre-washed.’ I don’t rely on soap or commercial produce washes because they haven’t been shown to eliminate Cyclospora. During an active outbreak, I also pay closer attention to public health advisories and will avoid products that have been specifically linked to an outbreak until they’re cleared. At the moment, I’m avoiding things that are historically linked to these types of Cyclospora outbreaks. I think this is especially relevant if (1) you or your loved ones are immunocompromised in any way; and (2) if you live in a state that is showing high caseloads.

Eating out

Observer: What about eating out? When you hit local restaurants, are you quietly asking them to hold the cilantro? Or are you just eating out normally and trusting the kitchen?

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Dr. Rohde: I still eat out and enjoy supporting local restaurants. I don’t routinely ask for ingredients like cilantro to be removed unless there’s a specific public health advisory involving that item. Restaurants work hard to follow food safety practices, but Cyclospora contamination typically occurs before produce even reaches the kitchen—often during growing, harvesting, or processing. That’s why rapid outbreak detection, traceback investigations, and strong food safety systems are so important. This answer changes, however, IF “WE” FIND a particular food distribution center or restaurant [single or chain] is part of the “source” chain of contamination.

Can the kids have fruit?

Observer: And what about the kids? For families trying to keep their kids safe, is raw fruit out for the rest of the year? What’s a practical rule of thumb you tell your family?

Fresh fruits and vegetables remain an important part of a healthy diet — unless there is a reason to be more concerned [see answer #1]. I don’t want families avoiding nutritious foods because of one outbreak. My advice is simple: rinse fresh produce well under running water, keep an eye on FDA, CDC and state outbreak announcements, and avoid those products that have been specifically identified in recalls or outbreak investigations. The goal is to be informed about caution, not fear. Public health works best when people stay informed and continue making healthy choices.

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A note on surveillance and food safety

One of the most important things to remember is that outbreaks like this highlight why we invest in public health surveillance, food safety, and clinical laboratory testing. Those systems help identify problems quickly so the public can make informed decisions while continuing to enjoy a healthy, balanced diet.

See a full interview with Dr. Rohde on LiveNOW Fox for a lot more information about washing fruit and vegetables, farmers markets and more.