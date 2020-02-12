10 North Texas Love Songs To Get You Ready for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, millions are celebrating their blossoming courtships, while others are bitterly seething with envy and contempt over those who are.

Whichever camp you fall under, if either, the fact remains that love is one of the most precious things we have in this life, and music has always been its default medium of celebration. As such, there is a Scrooge McDuck vault’s worth of feel-good, wholesome love songs out there, and in anticipation of love’s busiest day, we picked 10 locally sourced ones for your consideration.

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, “Love Like We Do”

This song was released a few months before Edie Brickell met her current husband, Paul Simon, so it's not about him. However, this particular number emphasizes some of love’s rockier moments, when arguments and quarrels begin to test its endurance, especially with the lyrical passage: “No aggravation that we can't get through / A situation for the lucky few / And everyday is just a little more / Of time together to be happy for / I'm happy even when the times are rough / 'cause any time with you is good enough.”

Bastards of Soul, “The Way It Should Be”

Bastards of Soul carved themselves a space as the “it” band of Dallas in selling out an LP release show at The Kessler over the weekend, and the passion behind the single “The Way It Should Be” is a compelling testament as to why. It’s well-understood that few genres do love songs as much justice as R&B and soul, but if you’re looking for some more fresh-faced baton carriers a la Leon Bridges and Black Pumas, give this a shot.

Townes Van Zandt, “Be Here to Love Me”

Fort Worth-born country and folk legend Townes Van Zandt boasts a formidable collection of singles, the most notorious being the Willie Nelson-covered “Pancho and Lefty,” but another popular, yet somehow underrated song in his repertoire was the namesake of the posthumous 2004 documentary Be Here to Love Me (it was also on an episode of Master of None, but that’s neither here nor there). This single is, in true Van Zandt fashion, stripped back and filled to the brim with lyrical prowess, but you know what adds to it more than the lyrical refrain, “Hold me and tell me you'll be here to love me today”? The flute instrumental.

Kaash Paige, “Love Songs”

On her breakout single “Love Songs,” Dallas rapper Kaash Paige tries to maintain some modicum of lyrical subtlety in singing, “I keep sticking to you ‘cause them four stupid letters,” but it’s hard to question what those four letters are when the follow-up lyric, “You got me singing love songs,” is repeated over a dozen times

Elliott Smith, “Say Yes”

Since saying “I’m in love with a girl” is clichéd and tired, the Duncanville-raised Elliott Smith decided to more effectively drive home the point by kicking off this song with, “I’m in love with the world through the eyes of a girl.” That’s some poetic jiujitsu right there.

Kacey Musgraves, “Love is a Wild Thing”

There’s a difference between loving someone and being in love with them, and on her 2018 track “Love is a Wild Thing,” Kacey Musgraves makes it a point to outline the stark contrasts therein. The vocal and instrumental tones meander between happy and melancholic, and Musgraves’ lyrics are just as effective when using rich imagery to depict love’s endurance: “Running like a river tryna find the ocean / Flowers in the concrete / Climbing over fences, blooming in the shadows.”

St. Vincent, “Marry Me”

In St. Vincent’s discography, there are three songs that comprise what fans call the “Johnny trilogy”: “Prince Johnny,” “Happy Birthday Johnny” and this song. If you follow the three songs closely, they document a clearly troubled, self-destructive protagonist that the narrator has a nuanced relationship with, but Annie Clark brilliantly made “Marry Me” consistent with this narrative while making it easy for casual listeners to construct an entirely different meaning from it. Long story short, if you’re looking for music to fall in love to, regardless of its intended meaning, this song is perfect, and you have her blessing to play it at your wedding.

Quentin Moore, “Make It Mine”

The soul/R&B/funk sensibilities of this song alone make it a worthy contender for Valentine’s Day anthems, but what truly seals the deal are these lyrics:

“We can tango to some D’Angelo”

“You’re so worthy of the hype / And I just want to be a blessing / So take advantage of this pamper session”

“I wanna hear your symphony sing”

Erykah Badu, “In Love With You”

It wouldn’t be a true listicle if we didn’t save the best for last, and since this is a Dallas-centric list, that includes one of the most popular duets from the queen herself, Ms. Erykah Badu. On this cut, Badu and Stephen Marley sing about love at first sight and dive into the fuzzy-feely aspects of love, all while throwing in the occasional scat. It’s a truly beautiful listen, and we’d be saying this even if Badu wasn’t Dallas royalty.