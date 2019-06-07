Music News: Snoop Dogg, Young Thug and Tyler, The Creator Are Coming to Dallas

An eclectic lineup of artists have announced local shows for this week's batch of concert announcements. The fall calendar continues to take shape, so start marking dates and begin your planning for the months ahead.
- Jeff Tweedy recently wrapped a solo tour, one that saw him put on quite a solid performance on his local stop. Tweedy is back and this time leading his proper outlet: Wilco. The veteran rock ensemble will play The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Oct. 23. Tickets are on sale June 7, at livenation.com.
- Young Thug is headlining the "Family Business" rap extravaganza at The Bomb Factory on Aug. 31. Also on the packed and eclectic bill is Trippie Redd, Smokepurpp, Alec Beretz and Darnell Williams. Tickets are on sale June 7, at ticketfly.com.
- Indie-pop duo Matt & Kim make Dallas a frequent stop on their North American tours. This fall is no different as the effervescent couple will perform at The Bomb Factory on Nov. 11 as part of their 10th anniversary tour for their album Grand. Tickets are on sale June 7, at ticketfly.com.
- Snoop Dogg is bringing his mellowed out party vibe to Dos Equis Pavilion for a performance on Nov. 9. This isn't your normal show, though, to celebrate his "How The West Was Won" outing. Snoop is bringing out Master P, Goodie Mob, Slim Thug, Paul Wall and a slew of others. Tickets are on sale June 7, at livenation.com.
- Rap superstar and all-around agitator Tyler, The Creator is heading our way. Out on the road in support of his recently released album, IGOR, he'll bring his traveling show to The Theatre at Grand Prairie for an Oct. 23 performance. Tickets are on sale June 7, at axs.com.
- With two critically acclaimed albums already released and a third sure to follow that same path, pop tunesmith Jay Som is a rising star of the scene. She'll be out on the road for much of the remainder of 2019 and will perform locally at Club Dada on Sept. 26. Tickets are on sale June 7, at ticketfly.com.
- Not to be confused with a professional sports league inactive list, Arizona rappers Injury Reserve have built a slow and steady following. With a couple of critically lauded releases in tow, they're hitting the road for a lengthy tour that will bring them to Club Dada on Sept. 17. Tickets are on sale June 7, at ticketfly.com.
- In the world of country music, Randy Houser has written some gems. Love it or hate it, "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" is one of his finest penned gems. He'll head our way for a blowout show at The Bomb Factory on Oct. 24. Catch some of his witticisms and puns live and in person. Tickets are on sale June 7, at ticketfly.com.
- Nathan John Feuerstein, better known by stage name, NF, will bring his "Search" tour extravaganza to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Oct. 20. Known for his insightful, honest and stark rhymes, the rapper has been playing bigger venues on each tour outing. Tickets are on sale June 7, at livenation.com.
- Australian singer-songwriter Tash Saltana is out touring behind the recently released Flow State. As a literal one-person band, Saltana kills it with remarkable dexterity and fluid beats and rhyme structures. Catch the show on Sept. 18 at South Side Ballroom. Tickets are on sale June 7, at livenation.com.
- The Mavericks are returning to Dallas for a show at The Statler Ballroom on Sept. 7. Always a local favorite, the band brought down the house with a spirited performance at the same venue last year. Tickets are on sale June 7, at prekindle.com.
- Indie band Fruit Bats are heading back out on the road behind their new forthcoming album. The Portland based outfit has been making catchy pop hooks for close to two decades now. Catch them Sept. 28 at Club Dada. Tickets are on sale June 7, at ticketfly.com.
- Though it's been nearly 30 years since the release of his seminal album, Girlfriend, singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet still gets the biggest applause from those songs. Despite the brilliance of that LP, he's been going strong in the interim, continuing to pen catchy and lyrically sharp tunes. Catch him at The Kessler Theater on Sept. 12. Tickets are on sale June 7 at prekindle.com
- English psych-rockers Temples have found their recent releases greeted with warm and shimmering critical applause. With a sonic template that stays fresh and modern despite its vintage homages, the band packs a solid punch onstage, as well. Catch them at The Granada Theater on Oct. 21. Tickets are on sale June 7, at prekindle.com.
- And 19-year musical wunderkind, Robin Skinner, aka Cavetown, will make a local appearance on Oct. 27 at The Granada Theater. A prolific cover artist, with over 500,000 YouTube subscribers, he's been developing material of his own and selling out venues across the globe. Tickets are on sale June 7, at prekindle.com.
