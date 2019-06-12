Rapper Bobby Sessions Says People and Media Don’t Owe Artists Support

Many artists complain about how little coverage they receive from local press. Musicians work in a saturated, competitive market, so any means available to get more attention for their work is highly sought after ... unless the artist is rapper Bobby Sessions.

This April while on tour in Chicago, Sessions sat down with a local media outlet for an interview during which he made candid comments about artists' sense of entitlement, work ethic and media relations.

When the interviewer asked Sessions about musicians' complaints that they don't receive support from others, Sessions replied, "I think artists or people in general feel like they’re entitled to support. (They) think people owe you belief because they’re close to you, and they don’t owe you belief. How are you gonna sell me on something you’re not completely sold on yourself?"

In the video interview, Sessions goes on to explain that those who partake in this type of thinking may not have the proper work ethic to achieve the expectations they've envisioned for themselves.

"A lot of people want these great results with their career but have hobby work ethic," Sessions said. "You can’t have hobby work ethic and think you’re gonna have a successful career. It’s a lot of receipts of me investing all the extra money I had into myself, and when people see you investing in yourself and they see that this could potentially scale to something else, it’ll be easier to convince them to support you at that point."

A sense of entitlement isn’t unique to musicians, but Sessions warns them against lashing out in public. "Any artist that has a problem with media outlets not posting your music, if you have a problem with that, build your own media platform and promote your music," Sessions said. "People do not owe you support. They don’t owe you posts. They don’t owe you articles.

"I think when artists lash out thinking they’re owed that and have that sense of entitlement, I think it has the opposite impact. Even if I like your music I might not post your shit just because you were shitting on the media. Once you accept that nobody owes you nothing, you tend to not have a negative attitude towards media."

Watch the Sessions interview below: