Dallas Producer Ish D Goes Solo with New EP, Marina's Melody

Ish D was raised on Fruity Loops. Not the cereal with the toucan mascot — the music-making software. Born Ishmael Davidson, the San Angelo native-born music producer cut his teeth making beats with the family computer and with the PlayStation 2 game “MTV Music Generator.” MIDI controllers and other tech were way too expensive, so he used the tools he had to experiment and produce his first material in his living room.

“There weren’t a whole lot of options for me,” he says. “So I made my own.”

That became a recurring theme for the producer, who would go on to launch a successful career producing tracks for local luminaries like Sam Lao and legends like Lil Wayne. He’s now going solo with an eight-track EP that is rooted in house music but includes flashes of R&B. It’s the apex of a career that includes a wealth of different experiences and the start of a new chapter.