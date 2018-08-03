Facebook Thought Our Addiction Article Went Against Its Community Standards

On Tuesday morning, the music section of the Dallas Observer published an article on local musicians talking about addiction following former Colleyville resident Demi Lovato’s recent drug overdose. The writers of the article (myself and Stephanie Salas-Vega) shared the article on our personal Facebook pages, as writers normally do in hopes of getting some extra readers.

By midday Tuesday, Facebook decided the article was spam and it did not fit the social media platform’s “Community Standards.” That’s right: an article talking about the struggle of addiction with a profanity-free headline and a header photo of an almost-empty bottle. Thus, no one could share the article on Facebook for the rest of the day.

I sent an appeal to Facebook’s support section within a few minutes of the notification, explaining I was the co-author and it was not spam or meant to be malicious. I woke up to this message on Wednesday: